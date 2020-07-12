COVID NATIONAL

FDA Issues Warning Over 59 Hand Sanitizers

The Food and Drug Administration is expanding the list of hand sanitizers that may be dangerous to use.

The FDA now warns against the use of 59 different hand sanitizers, mainly made in Mexico that contain methanol. When absorbed through the skin, or ingested, methanol can be deadly.

The FDA says they have seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizers that say they contain ethanol alcohol but tested positive for methanol. Last month, the FDA warned against nine hand sanitizers from the manufacturer Eskbiochem.

