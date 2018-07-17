Home NATIONAL FDA Plans To Ease OTC Approvals For Some Prescription Drugs
FDA Plans To Ease OTC Approvals For Some Prescription Drugs
NATIONAL
0

FDA Plans To Ease OTC Approvals For Some Prescription Drugs

0
0
ed01a1ad94e148e9b739435103efa267
now viewing

FDA Plans To Ease OTC Approvals For Some Prescription Drugs

mcain-on-trump
now playing

Trump To Host European Commission President Amid Trade Spat

5b4dfb150f8f5.image
now playing

Powell Bullish On US Economy, Expects Rates To Keep Rising

800
now playing

US Industrial Production Rebounds 0.6 Percent In June

2018-07-17T013219Z_2_LYNXMPEE6F1AX_RTROPTP_3_GERMANY-AMAZON_original
now playing

Amazon Workers Strike In Spain To Coincide With Prime Day

RUSSIAN AGENT ARRESTED AFFIDAVIT
now playing

Woman Arrested, Charged With Acting As Russian Agent In US

SHRIMPERS SHRIMP SHIP
now playing

Texas Shrimp Industry Being Hamstrung By Immigrant Visa Cap

fema
now playing

FEMA To Open 3 Disaster Recovery Centers To Assist Flood Victims

PUTIN GIVING DONALD TRUMP SOCCOR BALL
now playing

Soccer Diplomacy: World Cup Host Putin Gives Trump A Ball

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

5 Killed, 9 Wounded After Gunmen Attack Mexican Funeral Home

CHICAGO SHOOTING
now playing

Chicago Activist Demands All Footage From Police Shooting

(AP) – The Food and Drug Administration wants to make it easier for some common medicines to be sold without a prescription.

The agency proposed new guidelines Tuesday for drugmakers who want to switch prescription drugs to over the counter.

In a statement, FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said the agency is evaluating ways to make sure patients don’t take an inappropriate over-the-counter drug. That could include adding information to the packaging label and offering mobile applications to help people decide if a drug is right for them.

Drugmakers would have to do studies showing those strategies allow consumers to safely pick a drug and use it without medical supervision.

Many widely used nonprescription drugs originally were only available by prescription, including allergy treatment Claritin and heartburn remedy Prilosec.

No related posts.

Related Posts
mcain-on-trump

Trump To Host European Commission President Amid Trade Spat

Roxanne Garcia 0
5b4dfb150f8f5.image

Powell Bullish On US Economy, Expects Rates To Keep Rising

Roxanne Garcia 0
800

US Industrial Production Rebounds 0.6 Percent In June

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video