Fear, Bribes, Gangs, Coyotes Along The Trek To The US

This July 24, 2019 photo courtesy of Guatemalan migrant Lucia shows her husband Rene with their 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, as they walk in search of a place to sleep in Monterrey, Mexico. Rene said they were given a Sept. 20 court date in the U.S. for their asylum request, and promised Mexico would provide housing, work and schooling, but in Mexico they were bused to Monterrey without explanation or support. (Lucia via AP)

This July 24, 2019 photo courtesy of Guatemalan migrant Lucia shows her husband Rene with their 7-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son, as they walk in search of a place to sleep in Monterrey, Mexico. Rene said they were given a Sept. 20 court date in the U.S. for their asylum request, and promised Mexico would provide housing, work and schooling, but in Mexico they were bused to Monterrey without explanation or support. (Lucia via AP)

(AP) – The United States and Mexico have responded to a recent wave of Central American migrants and asylum seekers by squeezing asylum seekers and discouraging others from coming. But tens of thousands are still heading north fleeing violence and poverty.

Those who make the journey recall cramped safe houses, miles of treacherous terrain and highways chases fleeing soldiers. They describe paying bribes at checkpoints, watching smugglers deal with crooked cops and huddling fearfully under armed guard in the heart of cartel country.

Migrant smuggling is big business for deadly cartel networks as well as authorities often on the take.