Fear, Bribes, Gangs, Coyotes Along The Trek To The US

(AP) – The United States and Mexico have responded to a recent wave of Central American migrants and asylum seekers by squeezing asylum seekers and discouraging others from coming. But tens of thousands are still heading north fleeing violence and poverty.
Those who make the journey recall cramped safe houses, miles of treacherous terrain and highways chases fleeing soldiers. They describe paying bribes at checkpoints, watching smugglers deal with crooked cops and huddling fearfully under armed guard in the heart of cartel country.
Migrant smuggling is big business for deadly cartel networks as well as authorities often on the take.
