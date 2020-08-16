Fear, Language Barriers Hinder Immigrant Contact-Tracing

Dr. Michelle LaRue wears a face mask as she stands for a portrait in Hyattsville, Md., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2019. LaRue is a manager at CASA de Maryland, an immigration advocacy group that has partnered with health officials in Prince George's County just outside of Washington. D.C., to make the calls to Spanish speakers. She said earning trust begins with hiring contact tracers who not only speak Spanish but also intimately understand immigrant communities. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Only a handful of contact tracers working to slow COVID-19 in 125 communities near Chicago speak Spanish, despite significant Hispanic populations. Churches and advocacy groups in the Houston area are trying to convince immigrants to cooperate when health officials call. And in California, immigrants are being trained as contact tracers to ease mistrust. The crucial job of reaching people who test positive for the coronavirus and those they’ve come in contact with is proving especially difficult in immigrant communities because of language barriers, confusion and fear of the government. And that is especially fraught given the soaring and disproportionate case counts among Latinos in many states.