Fear Of Flooding Grows In Houston Area

A home along FM 1314 is surrounded by water after thunderstorms, Friday, May 10, 2019, in Porter, Texas. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via AP)

(AP) – Fear of flooding is increasing in the Houston area as steady downpours are overwhelming some roadside storm drains.

According to the Harris County Flood Warning System website , almost 5 inches (127 millimeters) of rain had fallen in the first 90 minutes of the storm Thursday evening at the Barker and Addicks flood-control dams on Houston’s western outskirts.

Some high water disrupted traffic in some intersections in the western Houston area, and fire-rescue crews were making a handful of high-water rescues. But most streams were still within their banks. No injuries or flooded buildings were immediately reported.

