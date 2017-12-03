Home NATIONAL Fearful Immigrants Are Offered Anti-Deportation Training
Fearful Immigrants Are Offered Anti-Deportation Training
(AP) – Don’t open the front door if immigration officials knock, not even a little bit. If you’re taken into custody, tell them your name and nothing else. Definitely don’t sign anything.

That’s the advice being drummed into immigrants in New York City and around the country at training sessions put on by advocacy organizations.

Called “know your rights” training, the sessions have been pushed by some groups as a way to prepare for a possible crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump.

Organizers say the idea is to give immigrants guidance on how to legitimately push back against attempts to detain them.

Most of the tactics revolve around keeping agents from learning anything they don’t already know.

