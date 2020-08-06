Fearing An Undercount, Valley Leaders Urge Quick Action On 2020 Census

There needs to be a new urgency to fill out your Census form. That from McAllen Police Chief Victor Rodriguez, who heads the city’s Complete Count Committee. The urgency follows a decision by the U.S. Census Bureau to move up the 2020 Census response deadline by a month. Rodriguez tells 710 KURV it’s crucial to participate, despite all of the other things taking our time and attention:

(Chief Victor Rodriguez)

Rodriguez says the higher the population count, the larger amount of federal dollars the region receives – funds for highway projects, flood control projects, health care and education, and for other needs that directly impact our daily lives.

The deadline to fill out your Census form is now September 30th, and currently only about 55 percent of McAllen residents have responded. You can do it online, on paper, or by phone.