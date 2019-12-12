Fears Of Anti-Semitism Hang Over New Jersey Attack Probe

Investigators are looking to pinpoint what prompted a deadly attack on a Jewish market in Jersey City. There are fears that it was motivated by anti-Semitism. The gunbattle and standoff at the JC Kosher supermarket this week left six people dead. Officials said Wednesday a man and woman deliberately targeted the store. A law enforcement official says authorities believe the two dead attackers identified themselves as part of a movement whose members have railed against white people and Jews. The official says authorities have also found social media postings from at least one of the attackers that were anti-police and anti-Jewish. But officials also say much remains unknown about the motive.