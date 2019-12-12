NATIONAL

Fears Of Anti-Semitism Hang Over New Jersey Attack Probe

Orthodox Jewish men attend Moshe Deutsch's funeral, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 in the Williamsburg neighborhood of New York. Deutsch was killed Tuesday in a shooting inside a Jersey City, N.J. kosher food market. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Investigators are looking to pinpoint what prompted a deadly attack on a Jewish market in Jersey City. There are fears that it was motivated by anti-Semitism. The gunbattle and standoff at the JC Kosher supermarket this week left six people dead. Officials said Wednesday a man and woman deliberately targeted the store. A law enforcement official says authorities believe the two dead attackers identified themselves as part of a movement whose members have railed against white people and Jews. The official says authorities have also found social media postings from at least one of the attackers that were anti-police and anti-Jewish. But officials also say much remains unknown about the motive.

