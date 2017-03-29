Home LOCAL Feasibility Study To Be Done For New International Bridge
Feasibility Study To Be Done For New International Bridge
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Feasibility Study To Be Done For New International Bridge

0
0
Anzalduas International Bridge
now viewing

Feasibility Study To Be Done For New International Bridge

CHURCH BUS AND TRUCK CRASH UVALDE
now playing

Texas Trooper: Multiple Fatalities In Church Van-Truck Crash

sanctuary city
now playing

Mayors Call On Feds To Define 'sanctuary city' Label

RED LIGHT PHOTO ENFORECED
now playing

Texas Senate Votes To Ban Red Light Cameras Statewide

MEDICAL SYMBOL GENERIC
now playing

FDA Approves 1st Drug For Aggressive Multiple Sclerosis

DONALD TRUMPCARE
now playing

Poll: Public Dislikes Trump's, GOP's Plans On Health Care

pharr interchange
now playing

Another Step Closer To Expanding The Pharr Interchange

MEXICO BORDER WALL
now playing

Feds Extend Deadline For First Border Wall Bids

PYTHON
now playing

Indonesia Man Swallowed By Python, Villagers And Reports Say

Erin Schrode
now playing

Troll For The 'lulz'? A Target Of Online Abuse Isn't Amused

Capitol Incident
now playing

Driver Strikes Capitol Police Cruiser, Taken Into Custody

A study is in the works to determine the feasibility of constructing what would be the 10th international bridge in the Rio Grande Valley.

The city of Mission holds a presidential permit to build the next bridge and has proposed a site near the community of Madero, upstream from the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The cities of Mission and McAllen along with the Anzalduas Bridge Board have approved a $699,000 engineering contract for the upcoming study. As envisioned, the Madero International Bridge would be built for commercial truck traffic, with a possible rail component. Officials are under a bit of a deadline to complete the feasibility study – the presidential permit expires in four years.

Related posts:

  1. Results Of UT-RGV Sex Assault And Misconduct Survey Revealed
  2. Amnesty: Coalition Not Taking Adequate Precautions In Mosul
  3. Russian Manafort Client: Willing To Speak To Congress
  4. Christie, Trump To Launch Drug Addiction Task Force
Related Posts
CHURCH BUS AND TRUCK CRASH UVALDE

Texas Trooper: Multiple Fatalities In Church Van-Truck Crash

jsalinas 0
pharr interchange

Another Step Closer To Expanding The Pharr Interchange

jsalinas 0
MEXICO BORDER WALL

Feds Extend Deadline For First Border Wall Bids

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video