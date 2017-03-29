Feasibility Study To Be Done For New International Bridge

A study is in the works to determine the feasibility of constructing what would be the 10th international bridge in the Rio Grande Valley.

The city of Mission holds a presidential permit to build the next bridge and has proposed a site near the community of Madero, upstream from the Anzalduas International Bridge.

The cities of Mission and McAllen along with the Anzalduas Bridge Board have approved a $699,000 engineering contract for the upcoming study. As envisioned, the Madero International Bridge would be built for commercial truck traffic, with a possible rail component. Officials are under a bit of a deadline to complete the feasibility study – the presidential permit expires in four years.