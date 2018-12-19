Home NATIONAL Fed Lifts Rates For 4th Time This Year But Sees Fewer Hikes
Fed Lifts Rates For 4th Time This Year But Sees Fewer Hikes
Fed Lifts Rates For 4th Time This Year But Sees Fewer Hikes

(AP) The Federal Reserve has raised its key interest rate for the fourth time this year to reflect the U.S. economy’s continued strength but signaled that it expects to slow its rate hikes next year.

Wednesday’s quarter-point increase, to a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, lifted the Fed’s benchmark rate to its highest point since 2008. It will mean higher borrowing costs for many consumers and businesses.

The statement the Fed issued Wednesday after its latest policy meeting said only “some” further gradual rate increases are likely; previously, it referred simply to “further gradual increases.” And its updated forecast projects two rate hikes next year, down from three the Fed had predicted in September.

U.S. stocks had been sharply higher before the Fed’s announcement but began falling afterward — and then accelerated into a plunge during Powell’s news conference. The Dow Jones industrial average closed down about 352 points. Investors were apparently hoping that Powell would go further than he did to signal a slowdown in interest rate increases. But bond prices surged, sending yields lower.

 

