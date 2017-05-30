Home TEXAS Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System
Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System
Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System

Federal Audit Finds More Lapses In Texas Foster Care System

(AP) – A federal audit has heaped more criticism onto Texas’ troubled child welfare system that a federal judge ruled unconstitutional.  The report published Tuesday by the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says Texas potentially put foster kids in jeopardy by failing to meet investigative deadlines.

The findings were released one day after the Texas Legislature ended a session in which lawmakers approved an extra $500 million for the state’s beleaguered child welfare system. Sweeping bureaucratic changes are also on the way.  State child welfare officials called the title of the federal audit “inflammatory” and defended the thoroughness of their investigations.  Republican Gov. Greg Abbott had declared additional child welfare spending and reforms a priority for lawmakers.

