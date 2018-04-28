Home TEXAS Federal Authorities Charge Dallas-Area Couple With Slavery
Federal Authorities Charge Dallas-Area Couple With Slavery
Federal Authorities Charge Dallas-Area Couple With Slavery

Federal Authorities Charge Dallas-Area Couple With Slavery

(AP) – U.S. authorities have arrested the son of a former president of the West African country of Guinea and his wife for allegedly enslaving a countrywoman in their Texas home.

Prosecutors say Mohamed and Denise Cros-Toure were being held in a federal detention facility Friday pending a probable cause hearing Monday in Fort Worth on a forced labor charge.

Toure’s attorney, Brady Wyatt, told The Associated Press that his client is the son of late Guinean President Ahmed Sekou Toure.

Cros-Toure’s attorney Scott Palmer denies the allegations and told AP that the woman, whose name has not been released, was a distant relative sent from Guinea as a child to be raised alongside the couple’s three children.

The maximum penalty for a forced-labor conviction is 20 years in a U.S. prison.

