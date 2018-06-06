Federal Children’s Shelter In Brownsville Working To Allow Visit By U.S. Senator

The contractor that operates a federal children’s shelter in Brownsville says it regrets turning away a U.S. Senator who had asked to assess the conditions inside the facility last weekend. And in a statement, Southwest Key Programs says it has reached out to the senator in hopes of accommodating his request.

The Southwest Key statement, obtained by the Brownsville Herald, says it’s prohibited from allowing any visits that haven’t been approved by the U.S. Office of Refugee Resettlement.

Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley was ordered to leave by Brownsville police, even though he maintains he scheduled the visit a week prior to arriving in the Rio Grande Valley.

The Casa Padre shelter has been taking in children who’ve been taken from their parents after illegally crossing the border under a new Trump administration policy. Merkley is an outspoken opponent of the policy.