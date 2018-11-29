Home LOCAL Federal Contract Awarded For Gate Construction On Valley Border Wall
Another contract has been awarded for more work on the border wall in the Rio Grande Valley. The latest contract is for constructing 35 automated gates on the Cameron County portion of the wall. The gates will be installed at the existing openings in the border wall located in the areas of responsibility of the Harlingen, Brownsville, and Fort Brown Border Patrol stations.

A CBP news release states the gates will impede smugglers but still allow access to the river for emergency responders and property owners. The federal contract for the first seven gates was awarded to Gideon Contracting of San Antonio, and totals more than $3.7 million.

Construction is to begin Friday.

