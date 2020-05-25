Federal Coronavirus Testing Plan Puts Burden On States

(AP) – The Trump administration’s new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and material to transport specimens.

The plan, which was delivered Sunday to members of Congress, has drawn harsh criticism from top congressional Democrats. They say the administration “still does not have a serious plan for increasing testing to stop the spread of the virus.”

The 81-page document from the Department of Health and Human Services comes as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic is approaching 100,000.á