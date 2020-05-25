COVID NATIONAL

Federal Coronavirus Testing Plan Puts Burden On States

By 32 views
0

(AP) – The Trump administration’s new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and material to transport specimens.

The plan, which was delivered Sunday to members of Congress, has drawn harsh criticism from top congressional Democrats. They say the administration “still does not have a serious plan for increasing testing to stop the spread of the virus.”

The 81-page document from the Department of Health and Human Services comes as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic is approaching 100,000.á

WHO Warns Brazil Against Reopening Its Economy

Previous article

1st Deadlines For Laid-Off Workers To Get Health Insurance

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID NATIONAL