Home NATIONAL Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money
Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money
NATIONAL
0

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

0
0
PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now viewing

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

Amy Panzeca
now playing

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
now playing

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD
now playing

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

MATERNITY
now playing

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill's Fate Uncertain

SPACE X
now playing

SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station

20 immigrants found locked in a semitrailer in West Texas
now playing

20 Immigrants Found Locked In A Semitrailer In West Texas

LONESTAR FLIGHT
now playing

Lone Star Flight Museum Planes Fly From Galveston To Houston

PRISON JAIL
now playing

Man Gets Life Term For Killing Estranged Wife, Her Twin

(AP) – A federal appeals court panel has ruled that Arkansas can block Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood over videos secretly recorded by an anti-abortion group.

A 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday vacated preliminary injunctions a federal judge issued preventing the state from suspending any Medicaid payments for patients who receive services from Planned Parenthood. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson ended the state’s Medicaid contract with the organization in 2015 over the videos.

A federal judge initially ordered the state to continue the payments to three patients who had sued over the move and later expanded that order to anyone who seeks or wants to obtain services from the organization’s health centers in Arkansas.

Related posts:

  1. Federal Court Orders Texas Voting Map Changes Ahead Of 2018
Related Posts
Amy Panzeca

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

jsalinas 0
NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

jsalinas 0
CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video