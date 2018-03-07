Home NATIONAL Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers
Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers
Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers

Federal Court Blocks ICE Treatment Of Asylum Seekers

(AP) – A federal judge has determined the U.S. government is violating its own rules regarding the treatment of people seeking asylum.  Judge James Boasberg issued a preliminary injunction Monday ordering the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency to stop what opponents called the arbitrary detention of legitimate asylum seekers.

All immigrants seeking asylum must pass an initial screening to determine if they face a real threat of persecution in their home countries. Previously, those who passed were usually given humanitarian parole while awaiting an immigration hearing.

Lawyers for the ACLU and other groups argued that since the start of President Donald Trump’s administration, the number of people granted such parole has dropped to almost zero in five key ICE districts. Boasberg ordered a sweeping review of all such cases.

