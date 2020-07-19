Federal Court Restores DACA After Supreme Court Ruling

(AP) – A federal court in Maryland has ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program must be restored fully, meaning it must open up to new applicants for the first time in three years.

The program helps immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children to legally work and protects them from deportation. Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program in 2017.

Roughly 650,000 people are enrolled in DACA, but only those who were already in the program when it ended have been able to renew. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it is reviewing the ruling.