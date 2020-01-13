Federal Disaster Declaration Requested For October Wind Damage On South Padre

Governor Greg Abbott has requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for Cameron County in the aftermath of the damaging windstorm that blew through the Lower Valley the night of October 20th.

South Padre Island and areas inland got slammed by straight-line winds that hit 80 miles an hour. Buildings were damaged and trees ripped up around Bayview, while on South Padre Island, the winds took down more than 30 power poles along Padre Boulevard – leaving much of the Island without electricity for more than 24 hours.

A federal disaster declaration would make Cameron County eligible for federal reimbursement for infrastructure repairs and other storm-related costs.