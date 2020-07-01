COVID STATE

Federal Funds Available For Texas Nursing Homes To Battle Coronavirus Spread

By 5 views
0

Nursing homes across Texas can now apply for federal funding for resources to help protect residents and staff from the spread of the coronavirus. 9 million dollars in federal funds are available for a number of infection control resources.

Those resources include disinfecting and decontamination systems, plexiglass barriers, portable walls to ensure physical distancing, microbe-resistant flooring and wall coverings, and temperature scanning equipment.

To apply, go to the website of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. The deadline to apply is August 30th.

Hidalgo County Grand Jury Indicts 3 In Murder Of Weslaco Doctor

Previous article

State Ambulance Strike Teams Arrive In The Valley

Next article

You may also like

More in COVID STATE