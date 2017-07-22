Home TEXAS Federal Immigration Agents Round Up 123 People In Texas
Federal Immigration Agents Round Up 123 People In Texas
TEXAS
0

Federal Immigration Agents Round Up 123 People In Texas

0
0
ice-agent-generic-immigration-enforcement
now viewing

Federal Immigration Agents Round Up 123 People In Texas

KJH
now playing

Texas Woman Arrested In Tri-State 'Virtual Kidnapping' Plot

DACA
now playing

Democratic Attorneys General Urge Trump To Keep DACA

BC-US-Drug-War-Mexico-Zetas-IMG-jpg-442×600
now playing

Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison

0
now playing

Congressional Tradition Allows McCain Time To Battle Cancer

Prison Guards Killed
now playing

Reward Tops $100K: Where Did It Come From And Who Gets It?

AAEAAQAAAAAAAAnsAAAAJGZiZjQ5ZWEzLWYzMGUtNDViZS1iNjMzLWI3MTMzYmY5ZjFiMA
now playing

Mixed Signals From Trump White House On Health Care Strategy

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Suggests He's Not Considering Pardons

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

Sanders Picked As New White House Press Secretary

USS FITZGERALD
now playing

Report: Navy Crew Apparently To Blame For Deadly Destroyer Collision

ISIS FLAG
now playing

US Counterterror Official Says Islamic State Still A Threat

(AP) – Federal immigration agents in Texas say they’ve arrested 123 immigrants with criminal records or who were living in the country illegally.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said in a statement Friday that the people were apprehended during an eight-day operation that ended Wednesday.

Most of the immigrants were arrested in San Antonio or the South Texas cities of Harlingen and Laredo, and authorities say all had prior criminal convictions.

Most came from Mexico but authorities say others were natives of Honduras, Guatemala and other countries.

ICE periodically carries out large operations in which agents round up dozens of immigrants.

For instance ICE announced in April that agents had arrested 153 immigrants in South Texas.

Related posts:

  1. Federal Immigration Agents Round Up 123 People In Texas
  2. Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison
  3. Ex-Mexican Drug Cartel Leader Gets 30 Years In US Prison
  4. Texas Judge Returns To Bench After Citizenship Resolved
Related Posts
KJH

Texas Woman Arrested In Tri-State ‘Virtual Kidnapping’ Plot

Danny Castillon 0
DACA

Democratic Attorneys General Urge Trump To Keep DACA

Danny Castillon 0
VETERANS AFFAIRS DEPT OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

Texas Veteran Affairs Office Denies Most Gulf War Claims

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video