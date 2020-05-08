Federal Immigration Agents Say Undocumented Migrants Bringing Coronavirus

The acting commissioner of Customs Border Protection says, now more than ever, border security is national security.

Mark Morgan says his agency has proof that undocumented migrants are bringing coronavirus into the country. His comment came one day after a detainee at the Webb County Detention Center in Laredo tested positive for COVID-19.

None of the detainees at the Port Isabel Detention Center in Cameron County have tested positive for the virus, though there have been complaints that not all guards there have been wearing gloves and masks.