New improvements are in store at McAllen-Miller International Airport. A federal grant of more than 2-point-9 million dollars has been awarded to the airport – funds that’ll be used for more improvements to the terminal building, rehabilitating runways and taxiways, and installing airport beacons.

McAllen Mayor Jim Darling says he hopes those upgrades will help the airport attract more airlines. The grant money is coming from the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.