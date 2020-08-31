TEXAS

Federal Judge Finds Texas Is Violating Voter Registration Law

By 112 views
0

A U.S. District Judge ruled on Friday that the state of Texas is violating federal voting laws.

Judge Orlando Garcia found the state is violating the National Voter Registration Act by not allowing residents who are updating their driver’s license information online the option to register to vote.

Garcia said the state could not encourage residents to use its online services and at the same time deny voter registration applications when those services are used. Currently, residents who try to register to vote online are taken to a blank form that must be printed out and sent to the county registrar.

Parents, Students Rally To Save Fall Sports In Mission

Previous article

Austin Police Chief Plans To Shuffle Officers After Budget Cuts

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS