Federal Judge Finds Texas Is Violating Voter Registration Law

A U.S. District Judge ruled on Friday that the state of Texas is violating federal voting laws.

Judge Orlando Garcia found the state is violating the National Voter Registration Act by not allowing residents who are updating their driver’s license information online the option to register to vote.

Garcia said the state could not encourage residents to use its online services and at the same time deny voter registration applications when those services are used. Currently, residents who try to register to vote online are taken to a blank form that must be printed out and sent to the county registrar.