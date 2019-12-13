Federal Judge Questions Trump Administration Over Subpoenaed Documents

A federal judge is questioning why the Trump Administration stopped all negotiations over subpoenaed documents for the citizenship question on the 2020 census. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also wanted to know why the Trump Administration has not completed a review of the documents subpoenaed almost a year after they were requested.

The House Oversight Committee issued the subpoenas after the Trump Administration sought to add a citizenship question to next year’s census. Both Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross were held in contempt of Congress for refusing to hand over the documents.