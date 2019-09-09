Federal Judge Rules to Restore Nationwide Ban to Block Trump Asylum Ban

A federal judge is ruling to restore the nationwide ban blocking the Trump Administration’s rule that aims to block nearly all asylum claims at the border.

San Francisco-based District Judge Jon Tigar had previously issued the nationwide injunction, but the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals narrowed it to California and Arizona.

The rule requires that immigrants who want asylum seek safe haven in another country they have traveled to on their way to the U.S. Tigar ruled today that his injunction should apply across the entire border.