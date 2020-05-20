Federal Judge Rules Voters In TX Can Apply For Mail-In Ballot

A federal judge says Texas voters can request a mail-in ballot claiming coronavirus as a disability. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery’s opinion handed down yesterday says Texas voters would “face irreparable harm” if mail in ballots were not made available to every registered voter during the coronavirus emergency.

Judge Biery’s ruling comes after the Texas Supreme Court decided last week to temporarily put coronavirus inspired mail-in ballots on hold. State Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to appeal the ruling.