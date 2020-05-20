TEXASTRENDING

Federal Judge Rules Voters In TX Can Apply For Mail-In Ballot

By 29 views
0

A federal judge says Texas voters can request a mail-in ballot claiming coronavirus as a disability. U.S. District Judge Fred Biery’s opinion handed down yesterday says Texas voters would “face irreparable harm” if mail in ballots were not made available to every registered voter during the coronavirus emergency.

Judge Biery’s ruling comes after the Texas Supreme Court decided last week to temporarily put coronavirus inspired mail-in ballots on hold. State Attorney General Ken Paxton plans to appeal the ruling.

Immigrant Processing And Detention Tents In The Valley Being Removed

Previous article

Non Essential Border Traffic With Mexico Stays Closed

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS