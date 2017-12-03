Federal Judge Says Texas Lawsuit Against Tigua Gaming Over

(AP) – A federal judge says a 1999 Texas lawsuit against the Tigua Indians has been closed and Attorney General Ken Paxton would have to sue again to pursue allegations of gambling violations.

The El Paso Times (http://bit.ly/2mdnC4h ) reports U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone on Friday declined to hold the Tiguas in contempt for offering bingo games at their entertainment centers.

Cardone notes she closed the case almost a year ago after ordering the tribe to stop offering electronic sweepstakes games.

An attorney for the tribe, Dolph Barnhouse, says it’s a big deal – a turning point in the dispute.

A spokeswoman for the attorney general’s office says it would proceed against the El Paso-area tribe if it determines the Tiguas are offering games that are illegal under Texas law.