Home NATIONAL Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Deportation Of Pizza Worker
Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Deportation Of Pizza Worker
NATIONAL
0

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Deportation Of Pizza Worker

0
0
pizza-man-detained-
now viewing

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Deportation Of Pizza Worker

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Helicopter Recovered From River After Crash

Factory Orders
now playing

Summer Beer: Busch Brewery In Virginia Reopens To Tourists

10679904_web1_Trump-G-7_6162335
now playing

Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7

IMG_20180609_004843
now playing

Mexican Chamber Of Deputies Candidate Slain In Border City

Homeland Security Dep’t Holds Press Conf. On Border Security And Nat’l Security
now playing

US Says Immigrant Dies Of 'Apparent Suicide' In Texas Jail

Charles_Marion_Russell_-_The_Custer_Fight_(1903)
now playing

Collection Tied To Battle Of Little Bighorn Goes To Auction

86326FF4-8C2B-49F7-88C2-EF3DA19C1AAE_cx4_cy2_cw91_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Golden State Sweeps Cleveland

GaryNevillepolicearrest_1528490526439_PNG_11831139_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Ex-Texas Officer Convicted For Using Chokehold On Black Man

houston+textx+sf
now playing

Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma

1280x720_71106B00-VCBRN
now playing

Lawsuit: Government Negligent In Texas Church Massacre

(AP) – A federal judge has temporarily blocked the deportation of a New York pizza shop worker in danger of being sent back to Ecuador.

Attorneys for the Legal Aid Society obtained the temporary stay for Pablo Villavicencio (via-veeh-SEN’-sioh) after a hearing in Manhattan federal court Saturday.

Villavicencio was arrested on June 1 when he tried to make a delivery to the Fort Hamilton garrison in Brooklyn.  A routine background check revealed there was a warrant for his arrest for immigration law violations.

Federal Judge Alison Nathan granted the stay until July 20. Villavicencio will remain in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody until his case goes to court.

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked federal homeland security officials to look into the case, saying recent detentions raise significant legal questions.

Related posts:

  1. Military Base Calls Immigration Agents On Pizza Delivery Man
  2. Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge
  3. Bond Denied For One Of Two Suspected Immigrant Smugglers
  4. GOP Moderate Leader: Tentative Immigration Deal In Works
Related Posts
untitled

The Latest: Helicopter Recovered From River After Crash

Danny Castillon 0
Factory Orders

Summer Beer: Busch Brewery In Virginia Reopens To Tourists

Danny Castillon 0
10679904_web1_Trump-G-7_6162335

Merkel And Trump: A Study In Contrasting Images From G-7

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video