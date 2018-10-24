Federal Law Enforcement Dollars Coming To Hidalgo County

A federal program designed to help border region law enforcement agencies is bringing money to Hidalgo County.

The four-point five-million dollars of assistance from the Operation Stonegarden fund will be used as reimbursement for law enforcement agencies who go to the expense and above the call of duty to take part in border security activities. Tuesday, KVEO reported U.S.Congressman Henry Cuellar was on hand to announce the grant.

The Laredo Democrat and Hidalgo County officials say the monies will be shared among 19 local law enforcement partner agencies.