Federal Officer Serving A Search Warrant In Pennsylvania Is Killed

(Harrisburg, PA) — Federal authorities say a U.S. deputy marshal is dead while attempting to serve a warrant this morning inside a residence in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. A second officer from York, Pennsylvania was also wounded.

The U.S. Attorney for Central Pennsylvania David Freed says the officers were serving a warrant on a woman identified as Shayla Lynette Towles Pierce. She was wanted for terrorist threats with a weapon. As the marshals were placing her under arrest, a man opened fire from the second floor, striking and killing Deputy U.S. Marshal Christopher Hill. A second police officer working as a member of the fugitive task force was also wounded. He’s identified as Officer Kyle Pitts. He’s been in surgery and is expected to survive. Task force members entered the home and retrieved the wounded officers. The suspected shooter was shot and killed.

Authorities say both officers were wearing body armor when they encountered the gunman. Deputy Marshal Hill was 45, married and a father of two. The U.S. Marshal for Pennsylvania says Hill died in the line of duty.