Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead
Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

(AP) – Federal investigators say 2 planes crashed more than 600 miles apart in Alaska almost simultaneously Saturday, killing a total of four people.

KTUU-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2qv2hEF ) the National Transportation Safety Board said two died and a third person was injured when their Piper PA-30 went down nine miles southwest of Haines at around 11 a.m. The injured person was flown by helicopter to Juneau for medical treatment.

Authorities said witnesses reported seeing the twin-engine plane crash shortly after takeoff.

Meanwhile, the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports (http://bit.ly/2s9nHs9 ) two people died when a single-engine Arctic Aircraft S-1B2 crashed east of Fairbanks, also at about 11 a.m.

Alaska State Troopers reported late Saturday that both the pilot and passenger died in the crash.

