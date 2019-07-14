Federal Officials Praise Response To Barry

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan, left, speaks with FEMA personnel, as he gets information about a storm system, in a visit to the National Response Coordination Center at FEMA headquarters in Washington, Sunday, July 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

(AP) – Federal officials say the response to Tropical Depression Barry has gone well, although they remain concerned about the risks of flooding and heavy rainfall.

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan says he was briefed on the storm and response efforts Sunday afternoon. Neil Jacobs of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says significant rainfall is expected to fall as the storm continues moving inland.

McAleenan says officials are keeping a close watch over Barry, but are optimistic. He praised Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and local officials for their response to the storm.

Officials say there have been 13 rescues and nearly 90,000 customers in Louisiana remain without power. Of the 23 shelters still open, fewer than 300 people remained.