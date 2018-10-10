Home TEXAS Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting
Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting
TEXAS
0

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

0
0
Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now viewing

Federal Prisoner Dies In Shooting

Nauman Hussain
now playing

Lawyer Says Limo Service Operator Isn't Guilty

HURRICANE MICHAEL
now playing

Turbocharged: How Michael Got 55 Percent Stronger In 1 Day

HURRICANE MICHALE MAKES LANDFALL
now playing

Hurricane Michael Makes Landfall As Category 4 Storm

FBI
now playing

FBI Chief Says 'usual process met in Kavanaugh probe

Jamal Khashoggi MISSING JOURNALIST VIDEO
now playing

Video Shows Suspects In Saudi Writer's Disappearance

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Wants Answers About Missing Saudi Writer

LIMOUSINE CRASH NEW YORK OCT 2018
now playing

State Police Arrest Limousine Company Operator

EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS
now playing

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

La Feria Fire Department Adding Full Time Firefighters To Volunteer Staff

(AP) – The U.S. Marshals Service says a federal prisoner has died after what a west Texas hospital says was a shooting inside the hospital.  The marshals service says in a news release that the prisoner died just before 6 p.m. Monday at Medical Center Hospital in Odessa, about 330 miles (531 kilometers) west of Dallas.  The release says the incident is under investigation and no details, including the prisoner’s name, were released.

Marshals service spokesman Brent Sheets told the Odessa American on Tuesday that he cannot comment further on the matter.  A statement on the hospital’s Facebook page says the prisoner was shot shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.  Both the hospital and the marshals service said there were no other injuries.

Related posts:

  1. 1 Killed, 5 Hurt When Unfinished Town House Collapses
  2. Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville
  3. China Promises Not To Weaken Yuan, Criticizes US Concern
  4. Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding
Related Posts
EL PASO POLICEMAN AIMING GUN AT KIDS

Police Officer Who Aimed Gun At Children Sued

jsalinas 0
JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018

Search Resumes For 4 People Missing In West Texas Flooding

jsalinas 0
POLICE CRIME SCENE

Sheriff’s Deputy Shot While Responding To Disturbance

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video