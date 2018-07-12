Federal Prosecutors Push For Jail Time For Cohen

Federal prosecutors are pushing for jail time for President Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen for fraud and tax charges.

A sentencing memo has been released from the U.S. District Court of the Southern District of New York. It notes that Cohen committed four federal crimes over a period of several years. It also says, quote, “he was motivated to do so by personal greed, and repeatedly used his power and influence for deceptive ends.”

The memo noted that Cohen wants no jail time, and accused him of having a “rose-colored view of the seriousness of his crimes.”