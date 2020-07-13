Federal ‘Surge Testing’ Facility In Edinburg Set To Close Down Tuesday

Tomorrow will be your last chance to get a free coronavirus test – whether you’re feeling symptoms or not – at the federal government’s mass testing facilities in Edinburg.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is to wrap up its week-long operation at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Since last Wednesday, the operation has been conducting 5,000 tests a day to Valley residents who have come down with symptoms of COVID-19 as well as those who worry they may have been exposed to the virus.

Anyone wanting to get tested must pre-register. You will then bring your voucher to Bert Ogden Arena and you will then be directed to H-E-B Park to receive a swab test. The online registration site is www.doIneedacovid19test.com.