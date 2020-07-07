Federal ‘Surge Testing’ Facility Set To Open In The Valley

The federal government is launching what it calls a coronavirus “surge testing” site in the Rio Grande Valley.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will set up facilities at Bert Ogden Arena and H-E-B Park in Edinburg, which will be operational Wednesday through next Tuesday. The testing is free and available to any resident of the Valley, and according to a news release, will be offered to those experiencing symptoms and anyone concerned they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The program is able to conduct 5,000 tests a day. It should take between 3 to 5 days to learn the results. Persons planning on getting a test are urged to pre-register, although you can register on site which will be at Bert Ogden Arena. You’ll then be directed to H-E-B Park to receive the test. The federal testing operation is in partnership with the state, Hidalgo County, and the city of Edinburg.

To pre-register, log on to www-do-I-need-a-covid19-test-dot-com