FedEx CEO Fred Smith is challenging the publisher of the New York Times to a debate over a front page story in the newspaper. Smith says this week’s story, which claimed the company went from a tax liability of one-point-five-billion-dollars in 2017 to zero last year, is an outrageous distortion.

Smith challenged Times publisher A.G. Salzburger to a debate on federal tax policy and business investments that benefit a nation’s economy.