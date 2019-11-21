Feds Approve Permits For Three Proposed LNG Plants At The Port Of Brownsville

A key hurdle has been cleared for three companies working to build liquefied natural gas export terminals at the Port of Brownsville. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved permits for Annova LNG, Rio Grande LNG, and Texas LNG. All three projects would represent more than $38 billion of investment, and would bring to the Valley thousands of construction jobs along with hundreds of permanent jobs once the plants are operating.

The companies are still awaiting approval for their proposed LNG facilities from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They also need federal and state approval of their plans to mitigate environmental damage during the construction and operation of the plants.