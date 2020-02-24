LOCALTRENDING

Feds Arrest Assistant District Attorney

A prosecutor with the Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office is in federal custody following her arrest Monday morning.

Misdemeanor Assistant District Attorney Cynthia Alanis was arrested by federal authorities on charges that have not been disclosed. However, District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez released a statement saying the charges are unrelated to the work Alanis performed in his office.

Rodriguez also said Alanis has been terminated. The 27-year-old Alanis had been with the DA’s office for a little more than a year.

