Feds Arrest Man Accused Of Threatening Sutherland Springs Church Members

(Lockhart, TX) — A man accused of threatening Sutherland Springs Baptist Church members is in federal custody.

Robert Ussery is being charged with illegal possession of a firearm since he has a felony conviction from the 1980s. Ussery was armed when he and his girlfriend were allegedly harassing and threatening members of the church back in early March.

Investigators say Ussery believes the November 2017 Sutherland Springs Church shooting in which 27 people died including the shooter was just a hoax staged by a member of the church.

