Feds Arrest McAllen Attorney On Child Porn Charges

A McAllen attorney is under arrest on child pornography charges. Francisco Enriquez is facing charges of receiving and possessing child pornography after a cyber investigation turned up sexually explicit images of children on his computer. Enriquez was flagged during an internet investigation that began in April to identify people owning peer-to-peer software that’s used to share child pornography.

Investigators had detected suspicious computer activity linked to an internet address that they traced to Enriquez’ north McAllen law office. Wednesday, federal officers with the Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force served a search warrant on the office, where they say they found child pornography on his office computer and other digital devices.