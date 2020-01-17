Feds Charge Three Men For Using Yachts To Smuggle Immigrants Into U.S.

The Federal government is charging three men for a scheme to use yachts to smuggle Chinese immigrants from the Bahamas to Florida.

The Miami Herald reports the indictments were filed this month. Forty Chinese immigrants paid thousands of dollars to reach the U.S. despite not having legal permission to enter the country.

The U.S. Coast Guard stopped two ships from entering and found more than 300-thousand-dollars in cash on them. One of the three pled guilty. Another’s arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday. The third is awaiting trail.