Feds' Delays Imperil Migrant Cildren
Feds' Delays Imperil Migrant Cildren

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN BEING PROCESSED AT BORDER PATROL
Feds’ Delays Imperil Migrant Cildren

A Senate subcommittee has found that the government risks placing migrant children in the custody of human traffickers because federal agencies have delayed crucial reforms.

Federal officials came under fire two years ago for rolling back child welfare policies meant to protect unaccompanied minors fleeing violence in Central America. An Associated Press investigation found that more than two dozen were placed in homes where they were sexually assaulted, starved or forced to work.

The subcommittee says agencies have yet to take full responsibility for their care.  The Health and Human Services Department has used limited funding to boost outreach to at-risk children. But advocates say it’s hard to gauge the total number of minors who may face dangerous conditions.

