Feds Detain Immigrant At Texas Courthouse, Attorney Says

(AP) – A defense lawyer in Texas says federal immigration agents detained one of his clients as he appeared for a routine court date on two misdemeanor charges.

Attorney Daniel Betts says Juan Coronilla-Guerrero was arrested Friday by plain-clothed Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin.

Betts says he doesn’t know if Coronilla-Guerrero will be deported but his family is looking for an immigration lawyer. He says Coronilla-Guerrero was previously deported in 2008.

A federal grand jury this week indicted an immigrant woman on one count of illegal re-entry into the U.S. after she was recently arrested by authorities in an El Paso courthouse while obtaining a protection order against an abusive boyfriend.

Both cases follow an immigration crackdown around the country under new President Donald Trump.