Feds Extend Deadline For First Border Wall Bids

(AP) – The federal government has extended its deadline for companies to bid on the first contracts for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall with Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the six-day extension to April 4 will allow companies time to consider answers to dozens of questions that potential bidders submitted ahead of Wednesday’s initial deadline.

Earlier this month, the agency published requests for proposals for wall that would be 30 feet (9 meters) high and easy on the eye for those looking at it from the north. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., said Tuesday that administration officials informed her staff that next year’s budget will request $2.6 billion to build less than 75 miles (120 kilometers) of wall.