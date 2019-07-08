Feds Eyeing Sites In Texas For New Detention Center

Federal officials are looking for land in Texas to build a new migrant child detention center.

Mark Weber from the Department of Health and Human Services says Dallas, San Antonio, and Houston are among five cities in the nation that could house migrant children.

Officials are looking for properties that can hold up to 500 children, are surrounded by at least two acres of outdoor area, and are over 100-thousand square feet. The leases sought on these centers are for 20 years. Sites in Atlanta and Phoenix are also being surveyed.