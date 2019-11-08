Feds Fine Texas Health Agency For Data Breach

A Texas agency is being hit with a federal fine for a data breach that put thousands of Texans’ personal health information online. The Office for Civil Rights at the Department of Health and Human Services announced the one-point-six-million-dollar fine on Thursday.

The federal government says the breach at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission accidentally released the names, addresses, Social Security numbers and treatment history of more than 66-hundred people from 2013 to 2017, in violation of federal health privacy law.