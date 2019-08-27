Feds Grant Brownsville Bid For Central City Historic Status

The Central Brownsville Historic District is now a National Historic District. The National Park Service has granted the special historic status – a designation that makes property owners within the district eligible for federal and state tax credits to go toward improving their properties. Downtown Brownsville officials say those financial incentives will help speed the redevelopment of downtown.

Local historic preservationists say central Brownsville easily qualified for National Historic status since 70 percent of the buildings in the district met the criteria in the categories of architecture, commerce, and community planning. The Central Brownsville Historic District is bordered by East 14th, East Levee, East 10th, and East Monroe streets, with a 2-block northern extension along East Elizabeth Street.