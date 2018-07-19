Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor’s Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling

A San Antonio university student, who is related to the wife of the governor of Tamaulipas, remains in U.S. custody, accused of smuggling nearly a-million dollars in suspected drug profits. 19-year-old Rafael Gabriel Martinez Leal along with a 19-year-old friend were arrested early Monday at San Antonio International Airport.

Acting on a tip, CBP officers converged on the airport, searched a private plane, and seized eight sealed boxes. One of them contained several wrapped bundles concealing close to 900-thousand dollars in cash. Officials say both men admitted to being part of a long-running scheme to fly large amounts of cash from San Antonio to Monterrey Mexico.

Martinez is a student at the University of Incarnate Word, and is also a cousin of the wife of Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca. A federal judge has ordered Martinez and his accomplice to remain jailed on a charge of bulk cash smuggling until a detention hearing next Thursday.