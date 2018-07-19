Home TEXAS Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor’s Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling
Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor’s Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor’s Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling

0
0
ARREST-MAN IN HANDCUFFS
now viewing

Feds Holding Cousin Of Tamaulipas Governor’s Wife For Suspected Drug Cash Smuggling

RESOLUTION FOR RUSSIAN NOT TO QUESTION US GOVERNMENT
now playing

Senate Goes On Record Against Putin Offer

FEDERAL RESERVE
now playing

Trump Slams Rate Increases By Independent Federal Reserve

FARMER SOY FARMER CHINA TARIFFS
now playing

Farmers Fret And Wait As US-China Trade War Escalates

DENIS TEN OLYMPIC SKATER DEAD
now playing

Olympic Figure Skating Medalist Denis Ten Killed

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

New York State Launches Tax Probe Of Trump Foundation

AMBULANCE-3
now playing

1 Released From Hospital After Army Depot Blast

NICARAGUA PROTEST
now playing

Nicaragua Marks 1979 Revolution Amid Protests, Bloodshed

FACEBOOK
now playing

Facebook To Remove Rumors Instigating Violence

GENE DNA
now playing

If DNA Shows Health Risks, Most Want To Know

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen
now playing

DHS Head Hedges On Russian Election Meddling

A San Antonio university student, who is related to the wife of the governor of Tamaulipas, remains in U.S. custody, accused of smuggling nearly a-million dollars in suspected drug profits. 19-year-old Rafael Gabriel Martinez Leal along with a 19-year-old friend were arrested early Monday at San Antonio International Airport.

Acting on a tip, CBP officers converged on the airport, searched a private plane, and seized eight sealed boxes. One of them contained several wrapped bundles concealing close to 900-thousand dollars in cash. Officials say both men admitted to being part of a long-running scheme to fly large amounts of cash from San Antonio to Monterrey Mexico.

Martinez is a student at the University of Incarnate Word, and is also a cousin of the wife of Tamaulipas Governor Francisco Garcia Cabeza de Vaca. A federal judge has ordered Martinez and his accomplice to remain jailed on a charge of bulk cash smuggling until a detention hearing next Thursday.

Related posts:

  1. Traffic Stop Nabs Weslaco Man, Turns into Multi-Million Dollar Drug Busts
  2. Suspected Carjacker Fatally Shot By Victim
  3. Man Shoots Would-Be Intruder To Protect Wife
  4. Fatal SUV Crash Driver Among 5 Charged In Smuggling Scheme
Related Posts
RESOLUTION FOR RUSSIAN NOT TO QUESTION US GOVERNMENT

Senate Goes On Record Against Putin Offer

jsalinas 0
Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen

DHS Head Hedges On Russian Election Meddling

jsalinas 0
HUMAN-SMUGGLING

Fatal SUV Crash Driver Among 5 Charged In Smuggling Scheme

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video